young thug release date

Music
Young Thug Jokingly Claims To Not Yet Have A Release Date For "UY Scuti"
Mariah the Scientist suggested that Young Thug drop "UY Scuti" on the same day as her album, but there is still no release date.
By
Devin Morton
43 mins ago
94 Views