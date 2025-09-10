Judge Shoots Down Ksoo’s Request For New Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 132 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Judge Shoots Down Ksoo New Trial Crime News
Image via KSoo
This summer, Ksoo was found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of fellow Jacksonville rapper Lil Buck.

In July, Ksoo was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his fellow Jacksonville rapper, Lil Buck. Authorities allege that he, along with his-codefendant ATK Scotty and a getaway driver named Dominique "Butta" Barner, ambushed Lil Buck at a shopping center in Arlington back in 2020. Allegedly, the attack was the result of a feud that began over a diss track directed at Ksoo's half-brother.

"Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap," Melissa Nelson, State Attorney, said of the verdict. "Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication."

Amid news of the verdict, Ksoo took to his Instagram Story with a cryptic message. "All these rappers rats i wouldn't even call myself a rapper... [prayer hands emoji]," it read.

Read More: Ksoo Issues Message About Rats In The Rap Game Amid Murder Conviction

Ksoo Sentence

His team proceeded to file a request for a new trial, alleging that there were errors made during the first one that had an impact on the outcome. Now, however, a judge has denied that request. First Coast News reports that the court determined that sufficient evidence to warrant a retrial had not been presented. At the time of writing, his sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

He could be handed a hefty sentence when the time comes, including life behind bars. "Given that it’s not a death penalty case, the penalty is essentially mandatory life in prison," Defense attorney Chris Carson told Action News of the potential sentence.

While Ksoo waits to learn his fate, he does have the support of plenty of friends and fans. Last month, for example, Lil Duval called him from a YFN Lucci concert so he could enjoy the show.

Read More: Ksoo Attends YFN Lucci Concert From Prison With The Help Of Lil Duval

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Ksoo YFN Lucci Concert Lil Duval Hip Hop News Music Ksoo Attends YFN Lucci Concert From Prison With The Help Of Lil Duval 911
Ksoo Codefendant Guilty Murder Burglary Hip Hop News Music Ksoo Found Guilty In 2020 Murder Of Jacksonville Rapper Lil' Buck 1011
Young Thug Support Ksoo Murder Conviction Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Shows Support For Ksoo After Murder Conviction 2.6K
Ksoo Codefendant Guilty Murder Burglary Hip Hop News Music Ksoo Issues Message About Rats In The Rap Game Amid Murder Conviction 535
Comments 0