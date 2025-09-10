Judge Shoots Down Ksoo’s Request For New Trial

In July, Ksoo was found guilty of the first-degree murder of his fellow Jacksonville rapper, Lil Buck. Authorities allege that he, along with his-codefendant ATK Scotty and a getaway driver named Dominique "Butta" Barner, ambushed Lil Buck at a shopping center in Arlington back in 2020. Allegedly, the attack was the result of a feud that began over a diss track directed at Ksoo's half-brother.

"Five years ago, Hakeem Robinson and Leroy Whitaker stalked a man and gunned him down in broad daylight because of disputes and drill rap," Melissa Nelson, State Attorney, said of the verdict. "Today, a jury held them accountable for their brazen crimes. This was an incredible effort by law enforcement and our team that takes two killers off our streets. Thank you to the jury for their time and dedication."

Amid news of the verdict, Ksoo took to his Instagram Story with a cryptic message. "All these rappers rats i wouldn't even call myself a rapper... [prayer hands emoji]," it read.

Read More: Ksoo Issues Message About Rats In The Rap Game Amid Murder Conviction

Ksoo Sentence

His team proceeded to file a request for a new trial, alleging that there were errors made during the first one that had an impact on the outcome. Now, however, a judge has denied that request. First Coast News reports that the court determined that sufficient evidence to warrant a retrial had not been presented. At the time of writing, his sentencing is scheduled for later this month.

He could be handed a hefty sentence when the time comes, including life behind bars. "Given that it’s not a death penalty case, the penalty is essentially mandatory life in prison," Defense attorney Chris Carson told Action News of the potential sentence.

While Ksoo waits to learn his fate, he does have the support of plenty of friends and fans. Last month, for example, Lil Duval called him from a YFN Lucci concert so he could enjoy the show.