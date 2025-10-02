Ksoo Receives Life Prison Sentence For Murder Conviction

Ksoo was found guilty of murdering rapper Lil Buck in 2020, and he also faces another murder case in the future.

The case of Ksoo in the hip-hop world gained a lot of notoriety for his father's testimony against him in his murder trial this year. This resulted in a conviction, and according to XXL, he now knows his fate after receiving his prison sentence in Duval County court in Florida on Wednesday (October 1).

According to the publication, the Jacksonville rapper and his codefendant ATK Scotty received a life sentence in jail for the 2020 murder of fellow rapper Lil Buck. Prosecutors accused the convicted duo of exacting revenge on Buck for releasing a diss track against Ksoo's late stepbrother. His attorney Christopher Decoste reportedly issued a statement to XXL after the sentencing took place.

"In Jacksonville, Ksoo was sentenced on lies and deals – not evidence," Decoste reportedly expressed. "The video shows it’s not him. The fight continues. We will appeal."

This follows Ksoo's own criticisms concerning his case. "I had an all white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorney's with [a] white judge in [a] court room with all white judges on the wall," he once shared on Instagram. "Every black person that I could pick on my juror was struck by the state. I just showed the whole world how Jacksonville Florida is corrupt and my lawyers proved I was innocent. God got the last say so.."

Yungeen Ace & Ksoo

However, despite this massive roadblock, Ksoo's career and prospects continue to flourish. He recently dropped a freestyle from behind bars addressing his situation, whereas Lil Duval recently invited him to virtually attend a YFN Lucci concert. So even with this legal firestorm going on, there is support and empathy there from pop culture and the rap world.

But the Florida MC has more legal trouble on the horizon. He will reportedly also face trial for the murder of Adrian Gainer, better known as Bibby, back in 2019. He's one of the name-drops on Yungeen Ace's infamous "Who I Smoke?" diss track from 2021.

As Ksoo ironically reflects on the rap game, we will see if anything else happens in his cases. One of hip-hop's most recently shocking crime stories has come to a close.

