Ksoo's brother, Abdul Robinson Jr, will be joining him behind bars in the coming days. The older sibling, 30, is heading to prison for 12 years per WTLV-TV Jacksonville. He was sentenced on Wednesday, October 15, in Duval County Court after pleading guilty to an accessory after the fact charge revolving around the murder of Lil Buck.
This sentence was actually a result of a plea deal as Robinson Jr cooperated with prosecutors. Similar to his 26-year-old brother, he was also facing a potential life sentence. Initially, Robinson Jr had first-degree murder charges against him.
It's unclear where Abdul Robinson Jr will be serving his time at the time of writing.
As we alluded to a second ago, he was involved in the deadly shooting that took Lil Buck's life in 2020. Robinson Jr's sibling, Ksoo, also a rapper like Buck, were in rival hip-hop crews. Ksoo was tied to ATK, whereas Buck was affiliated with KTA.
Ksoo wanted to exact revenge on Buck, who put out a diss track titled "Young Show Off," which was aimed at the late Willie Addison, rap name Boss Goon.
Willie was the stepson of Abdul Robinson Sr, the father of Ksoo and Robinson Jr.
Ksoo Prison Sentence
Senior was a big talking point during this case due to him deciding to testify against his own kids. He was also hit with an accessory after the fact charge and defended his choice to identify Ksoo as the gunman.
"If it was me and my Daddy (Shaka tip) in a situation like this, I would've been freed my daddy along time ago NO MATTER WHAT MY CONSEQUENCES WOULD'VE BEEN (no justification needed). Especially if he's a good/great daddy(datpart). He could do more for me out of jail than in jail/prison!!!! WHO LEAVE THERE DADDY IN JAIL TO ROT??? ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU KNOW HE INNOCENT."
Ksoo and his codefendant ATK Scotty are both going to prison for life for their involvement in Buck's murder. It seems like the former is going to appeal the ruling, with his attorney, Christopher Decoste, reportedly signaling as much. "In Jacksonville, Ksoo was sentenced on lies and deals – not evidence. The video shows it’s not him. The fight continues. We will appeal."