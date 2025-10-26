Ksoo's Father Awaits Sentencing In November After Testifying Against Him

The case of Ksoo, real name Hakeem Robinson, captivated hip-hop a couple of years ago once the rapper's father, Abdul Robinson Sr., took a plea deal in the case that had him testify against his son in court. This resulted in a life sentence for murder for the Jacksonville MC, but his father is not out of the legal woods yet.

According to AllHipHop, Robinson Sr. will receive his sentence on November 21 after admitting to helping his son burn the clothes he wore during the murder. He also identified him as the shooter during his testimony in the case of the murder of Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick. Furthermore, the 54-year-old hopes these actions will result in a shorter sentence in order for him to get back to his younger children amid his health concerns.

Robinson Sr. faced charges of accessory to murder over this matter, which also landed Ksoo's brother in jail. Following Abdul Robinson Jr.'s own plea deal, he received a 12-year prison sentence on charges of accessory to murder after the fact. He initially faced first-degree murder charges, which are what landed his brother behind bars.

Ksoo Sentence

However, Ksoo's case is controversial for other reasons. He blasted the trial on social media and alleged racist corruption in the court system.

"I had an all white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorney's with [a] white judge in [a] court room with all white judges on the wall," the rapper shared on Instagram. "Every black person that I could pick on my juror was struck by the state. I just showed the whole world how Jacksonville Florida is corrupt and my lawyers proved I was innocent. God got the last say so.."

We will see how his storyline develops over time. Despite these tough legal battles and moments of accountability, Ksoo might still have some music in him amid his life sentence. He recently dropped a freestyle from behind bars, which came just a couple of days before his sentencing. We will see what happens with Abdul Robinson Sr. and Junior concerning their sentences and legal situations, as they're not done yet.