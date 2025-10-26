Ksoo's Father Awaits Sentencing In November After Testifying Against Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 83 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ksoo Father Sentence November Testify Against Him Hip Hop News
Image via Ksoo
Ksoo got a life sentence for a murder conviction, which also hit his brother with a 12-year sentence following a plea deal.

The case of Ksoo, real name Hakeem Robinson, captivated hip-hop a couple of years ago once the rapper's father, Abdul Robinson Sr., took a plea deal in the case that had him testify against his son in court. This resulted in a life sentence for murder for the Jacksonville MC, but his father is not out of the legal woods yet.

According to AllHipHop, Robinson Sr. will receive his sentence on November 21 after admitting to helping his son burn the clothes he wore during the murder. He also identified him as the shooter during his testimony in the case of the murder of Charles "Lil Buck" McCormick. Furthermore, the 54-year-old hopes these actions will result in a shorter sentence in order for him to get back to his younger children amid his health concerns.

Robinson Sr. faced charges of accessory to murder over this matter, which also landed Ksoo's brother in jail. Following Abdul Robinson Jr.'s own plea deal, he received a 12-year prison sentence on charges of accessory to murder after the fact. He initially faced first-degree murder charges, which are what landed his brother behind bars.

Read More: Ksoo’s Father Identifies Him As Alleged Shooter During Emotional Testimony

Ksoo Sentence

However, Ksoo's case is controversial for other reasons. He blasted the trial on social media and alleged racist corruption in the court system.

"I had an all white 12 jurors with 3 white state attorney's with [a] white judge in [a] court room with all white judges on the wall," the rapper shared on Instagram. "Every black person that I could pick on my juror was struck by the state. I just showed the whole world how Jacksonville Florida is corrupt and my lawyers proved I was innocent. God got the last say so.."

We will see how his storyline develops over time. Despite these tough legal battles and moments of accountability, Ksoo might still have some music in him amid his life sentence. He recently dropped a freestyle from behind bars, which came just a couple of days before his sentencing. We will see what happens with Abdul Robinson Sr. and Junior concerning their sentences and legal situations, as they're not done yet.

Read More: Ksoo Issues Message About Rats In The Rap Game Amid Murder Conviction

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Ksoo Life Prison Sentence Murder Conviction Hip Hop News Music Ksoo's Brother Receives 12-Year Prison Sentence For Lil Buck Murder 1243
Todd Williamson/Getty Images Crime 50 Cent & Fat Joe React To Ksoo's Dad Testifying Against Sons In Murder Trial 9.3K
Ksoo Murder Trial Begins Crime News Crime Ksoo’s Father Identifies Him As Alleged Shooter During Emotional Testimony 1.9K
Ksoo Murder Trial Begins Crime News Crime Ksoo’s Father Prepares To Testify Against Him As Murder Trial Begins 2.3K
Comments 0