DJ Quik's Son Hit With Conviction For 2022 Murder

DJ Quik's son D. Blake (real name David Marvin Blake Jr.) had a burgeoning rap career, which has now been cut short. According to XXL, a jury in Los Angeles convicted him on Thursday (December 4) of one count of second-degree murder and one count of shooting from a motor vehicle.
Per the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, these charges stem from the fatal May 25, 2022 shooting of Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. in Downey, California. Blake reportedly shot Cardoza from a nearby car after a fight the victim had with another man. He then reportedly drove away. The day after Cardoza succumbed to gunshot wounds in a hospital, authorities arrested the West Coast legend's son in Porter Ranch, holding him in custody on a $2 million bond.
According to KTLA 5, D. Blake worked as a liaison for Isaac Galvan at the time of the shooting. Galvan is a former Compton City Councilman who was removed from office due to accusations of electoral fraud. He reportedly entered a guilty plea to accepting bribes for cannabis permits back in 2024.
When Is DJ Quik's Son's Sentencing?
As for DJ Quik's son, he will have to wait until his sentencing date of February 6, 2026 to learn his sentence over his arrest. Given the severity of his second-degree murder and shooting from a motor vehicle charges, he now faces 40 years to life in state prison. Blake's conviction for shooting Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. and driving away has put a stop to his rap career, although releases from behind bars have been possible before.
We will see if DJ Quik speaks up about this. These days, he's basking in his legacy and his contributions to G-funk and West Coast hip-hop at large. Of course, this is a very sad and difficult time that not even new tours or endeavors can distract from.
With this in mind, fans have to wait until February to learn the fate of DJ Quik's son D. Blake. For now, it's a sad conclusion to a sad story all around. Perhaps Quik or others will comment on this matter, however personal it is.
