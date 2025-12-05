DJ Quik's Son Hit With Conviction For 2022 Murder

DJ Quik's son David Marvin Blake Jr. was arrested the day after a fatal 2022 shooting, and was held in custody on a $2 million bond.

With this in mind, fans have to wait until February to learn the fate of DJ Quik's son D. Blake. For now, it's a sad conclusion to a sad story all around. Perhaps Quik or others will comment on this matter, however personal it is.

As for DJ Quik's son, he will have to wait until his sentencing date of February 6, 2026 to learn his sentence over his arrest. Given the severity of his second-degree murder and shooting from a motor vehicle charges, he now faces 40 years to life in state prison. Blake's conviction for shooting Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. and driving away has put a stop to his rap career, although releases from behind bars have been possible before.

Per the L.A. County District Attorney's Office, these charges stem from the fatal May 25, 2022 shooting of Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. in Downey, California. Blake reportedly shot Cardoza from a nearby car after a fight the victim had with another man. He then reportedly drove away. The day after Cardoza succumbed to gunshot wounds in a hospital, authorities arrested the West Coast legend's son in Porter Ranch, holding him in custody on a $2 million bond.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.