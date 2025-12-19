Jam Master Jay's Alleged Killer Gets Conviction Overturned

For over 20 years, the case of Jam Master Jay's tragic murder was unsolved. But in February of last year, a jury convicted two men, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, for the murder of the Run DMC legend. However, it seems like this case isn't over just yet, as a shocking development has just changed the outcome.

According to Billboard, a federal judge in Brooklyn overturned Jordan Jr.'s murder conviction today (Friday, December 19) due to the "impermissibly speculative" nature of the government's case against him, which they delayed by decades. Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall granted his motion for acquittal over his two federal murder counts, arguing that there was "simply no evidence" regarding Jordan Jr.'s alleged motive for the fatal 2002 shooting. For those unaware, prosecutors claimed that he murdered Jay as payback for a cocaine transaction that went south.

"After a review of the trial record, the court finds that the government’s theories of Jordan’s drug-related motive to kill [Jay] or drug offense-related motive to use a firearm are impermissibly speculative and just conjecture," the judge stated. "Jordan has met the heavy burden [under federal rules] to be granted a judgment of acquittal."

Jam Master Jay's Killers

Jam Master Jay holds a toy figure of himself at a ceremony honoring RUN-DMC's induction into Hollywood's RockWalk on February 25, 2002 at the Guitar Center in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Jam Master Jay's other alleged killer was not as lucky. Judge DeArcy Hall reportedly wrote that "a reasonable jury could conclude Washington sought to murder [Jay] in reprisal for [Jay]’s failure to ensure Washington’s promised involvement in the Baltimore deal, as well as to send a message to other co-conspirators." As such, Ronald Washington's conviction stands.

Karl Jordan Jr.'s lawyer Michael Hueston gave a statement to Billboard reacting to this overturned conviction. "On behalf of Mr. Jordan and his family, today’s decision brings a measure of solace as they approach the holiday season."

However, federal prosecutors can appeal this acquittal, and Jordan Jr. has other murder charges to deal with in court. On the other hand, Ronald Washington's lawyer told Billboard that she was "looking forward to the appeal" and said she will challenge this ruling.

Regarding Karl Jordan Jr., Judge DeArcy Hall ruled that the government did not prove a link between him and Jam Master Jay's murder. "The record in this case is bereft of such an ‘obvious link,’ or any link, between the failed Baltimore deal and Jordan’s decision to participate in Mizell’s murder two months later," the judge wrote. "There is simply no evidence of a personal dispute between Jordan and Mizell, or any suggestion that Jordan felt slighted by his role in the conspiracy."