One Of Jam Master Jay's Convicted Murderers Allegedly "Shanked" In Jail

Jam Master Jay, one third of the iconic hip-hop trio, Run-D.M.C., is still sorely missed by the community. Hopefully, justice will ultimately be served sooner than later as sentences have yet to be handed down to two men in particular. Those men would happen to be Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald "Tinard" Washington. Around this time last year, both were found guilty on ten different counts and convicted of murdering Jam. The former of the two is who we are spotlighting though as a new harrowing report has just come out. Per Dennis Bryson of Hip Hop Enquirer and ABC 7 New York, Karl Jordan Jr. was allegedly "shanked" at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. If that federal facility sounds familiar to you, that's where Diddy is currently being contained.
This alleged stabbing took place over the weekend and allegedly was tied to a fight between rivalry gangs. Not much is known about the status of the convicted killer of Jam Master Jay outside of him being taken to a local hospital. As we said, Karl Jordan Jr. is currently awaiting his fate in prison. As it stands, he's facing a minimum of 20 years for his involvement and a maximum of life behind bars. Per ABC 7 New York, "a federal judge in Brooklyn is mulling his attempt to overturn the verdict."
Read More: Tyler, The Creator "Chromakopia" Review
Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
More motion has been happening with Ronald "Tinard" Washington. He and his legal team have since tried to appeal his conviction claiming that the government has not provided sufficient evidence to the 2002 murder. If you remember, Jam Master Jay was killed inside of recording studio in New York. It allegedly had to with a misunderstanding involving a cocaine distribution deal.
Prosecutors claimed that Jam Master Jay had over 22 pounds of cocaine to distribute, and Washington and Jordan were going to be a part of it. However, Jay was allegedly going to tell Washington that he was going to be cut from the deal. That angered the defendant, and he included Jordan in the scheme to kill Jay. Jordan was then the one to allegedly pull the trigger on the Run-D.M.C. member and shoot him twice fatally.
Read More: GloRilla "GLORIOUS" Album Review