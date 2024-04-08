Jam Master Jay's Alleged Murderer Appeals Conviction

The murder of Jam Master Jay went unresolved for nearly two decades. Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald "Tinard" Washington, the men allegedly behind the DJ's death, were recently convicted. Now, however, the latter is attempting to appeal his conviction. Washington's legal team asserts that the government has failed to provide sufficient evidence to link him to the 2002 drug conspiracy that resulted in Jam Master Jay being shot and killed. The legal team is looking to either reverse Washington's charge or prompt a retrial.

The motion filed comes less than two months after Jordan Jr. and Washington were found guilty on ten different counts. Their legal teams made clear their intentions to appeal their convictions shortly after they were sentenced. At time of the initial ruling, federal prosecutors were confident that Jordan Jr. and Washington had murdered the Run-DMC member in "cold blood." The prosecution alleged that Washington was a childhood friend of Jam Master Jay, and that the impetus behind Jay's murder was a misunderstanding involving a cocaine distribution deal.

Ronald "Tinard" Washington Wants A Retrial

CLARKSTON, MI - JULY 29: DJ Jason 'Jam Master Jay' Mizell walks to the stage during the Together Forever Tour on July 29, 1987 at the Pine Knob Music Theater in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

Jordan Jr. and Washington are facing a minimum of 20 years to life in prison or the death penalty. The lawyer for the latter, Susan Kellman, put forth the notion that Washington and Jam Master Jay were on the same page regarding cocaine distribution, and that a man named Jay Bryant is actually to blame for Jay's death. Kellman also argued that Jam Master Jay tried to advocate for Washington when the deal went south. "Think about it," the lawyer said. "Who gets killed when a drug deal fails? Is it the guy who advocates to get you into a drug deal? No."

Jay Bryant is still awaiting trial. He's due in court in 2026, but Associated Press claims that Bryant and his lawyer César de Castro, are considering cutting a deal with the prosecution for a lighter sentence. "[He was] involved, but he’s not the killer," the prosecution asserted. Washington's hope for a mistrial hinges largely on Bryant's presumed guilt, so the next few months will be crucial. Bryant and the prosecution will file their status with the courts and presiding Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall by August 5.

