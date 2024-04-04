Jam Master Jay Case: Third Murder Suspect Could Avoid Trial With Plea Deal

In February of this year, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were found guilty of the murder of Run-DMC icon Jam Master Jay, and one of their alleged co-conspirators is currently awaiting trial. The third suspect, Jay Bryant, is currently in talks with prosecutors about a plea deal, per his attorney Cesar de Castro. This means it's possible for Bryant to avoid going to trial altogether.

Reportedly, these conversations began in the weeks following the other two suspects' guilty verdicts. Jordan and Washington are accused of killing Jam Master Jay over a drug deal. Allegedly, Bryant helped the duo gain entry to the recording studio where he was murdered, opening a fire escape door.

Jay Bryant Allegedly Assisted Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington In The Murder Of Jam Master Jay

American hip hop group Run-DMC (American rapper Joseph 'Run' Simmons, American musician and DJ Jason 'Jam Master Jay' Mizell (1965-2002), and American rapper Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels) attend the 1987 Soul Train Music Awards, held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California, 23rd March 1987. Run-DMC won the awards for 'Best Rap Single' for 'Walk This Way; and 'Best Rap Album' for 'Raising Hell'. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Bryant's DNA was found on a hat located in said studio. Previously, his uncle accused him of carrying out the actual shooting, but no other witnesses corroborated his claim. He's “involved, but he’s not the killer," according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Artie McConnell.

“More than two decades after they killed Jason Mizell in his recording studio, Jordan and Washington have finally been held accountable for their cold-blooded crime driven by greed and revenge,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace stated after Jordan and Washington were found guilty on all counts. “That the victim, professionally known as Jam Master Jay, was a Hip-Hop icon and Run-DMC’s music was born in Hollis, Queens, in this very district, and beloved by so many, adds to the tragedy of a life senselessly cut short." What do you think of another one of Jam Master Jay's accused killers being in talks about a plea deal? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

