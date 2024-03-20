Jam Master Jay's Sons Shoot Down Drug Trafficking Narrative Around Father's Murder

Jam Master Jay's sons, Maurice and TJ Mizell, are tired of hearing the narrative that their father's death was the result of his involvement in drug trafficking. They do, however, admit money was likely involved. Appearing on Tuesday night's episode of CBS News‘ After The Verdict, the two discussed the guilty verdict for Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington in the murder trial.

“We strongly believe that [the narrative he was selling cocaine] is false,” the pair said, according to HipHopDX. “We believe that obviously there was money involved and whether that was his money or not, it’s not like he was selling drugs. Jam Master Jay was also known for buying cars for everyone on the block on Christmas. When Christmas came around, three people were getting a Toyota, y’know? And we have a big family and we never longed for anything.”

Read More: Jam Master Jay Trial: 2 Men Found Guilty Of Murder

Jam Master Jay Poses With Darryl McDaniels In West Hollywood

American hip hop group Run-DMC (American rapper Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, American musician and D.J. Jason 'Jam Master. Jay' Mizell (1965-2002), and American rapper Joseph 'Run' Simmons) attend the launch party for animation company icebox.com, held at The. Factory in West Hollywood, California, 7th June 2000. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

An investigation into the late producer's death revealed that Jordan and Washington murdered Jay after he cut them out of a deal to move cocaine. “More than two decades after they killed Jason Mizell in his recording studio, Jordan and Washington have finally been held accountable for their cold-blooded crime driven by greed and revenge,” United States Attorney Breon Peace said in a statement provided by the Eastern District of New York. “That the victim, professionally known as Jam Master Jay, was a Hip Hop icon and Run-DMC’s music was born in Hollis, Queens, in this very district, and beloved by so many, adds to the tragedy of a life senselessly cut short.” Check out his son's comments on his death below.

Jam Master Jay's Sons Speak On His Death

Tonight: @mauriceduboistv sits down with Jam Master Jay's sons in their first TV interview since two men were found guilty of murdering their father. Watch the special report "After the Verdict" at 11 p.m. https://t.co/zgI7QXaZ8K pic.twitter.com/Jpd5tPHzPN — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) March 19, 2024

There is a third person facing charges in the case, Jay Bryant, although he will not stand trial until 2025. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jam Master Jay on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jam Master Jay Murder Witness Tearfully Recalls Shooting

[Via]