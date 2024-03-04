50 Cent Reacts To Guilty Verdict In Jam Master Jay Murder Trial

50 Cent reacted to the guilty verdict in the murder trial of Jam Master Jay on Instagram, last week. “Welp that’s all folks,” he wrote with a shrug emoji. “R.I.P Jam Master Jay.” The two defendants, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, were found guilty on all counts. They face a minimum of 20 years behind bars, with a maximum of life.

Prosecutors claim Jay acquired 22 pounds of cocaine but cut Washington out of a deal to distribute it. From there, he and Jordan began hatching a scheme to kill him in response. On October 30, 2002, they accosted him in a recording studio and executed him with two fatal gunshots at close range.

50 Cent Attends NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: 50 Cent, Anthony Wilson, Chris Tucker, and Destin Christopher Tucker sit courtside during the 73rd NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

United States Attorney Breon Peace addressed the verdict in a statement to EDNY, as noted by HipHopDX. “More than two decades after they killed Jason Mizell in his recording studio, Jordan and Washington have finally been held accountable for their cold-blooded crime driven by greed and revenge,” Peace said. “That the victim, professionally known as Jam Master Jay, was a Hip Hop icon and Run-DMC’s music was born in Hollis, Queens, in this very district, and beloved by so many, adds to the tragedy of a life senselessly cut short.”

50 Cent Speaks Out

In response to 50's post, Immortal Technique reflected on the legacy of Jam Master Jay. He described him as "one of the first heavyweights" who ever believed in him. "He wasn’t just a Hip Hop legend was a good dude. Solid human being. Ain’t too many of those left. Rest in Power," he said. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

