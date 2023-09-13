YSL Polo Removed From YSL RICO Trial

Back in May of 2022, YSL Polo was indicted as part of the YSL RICO case. Now, prosecutor Adriane Love has revealed that his charges have been dropped. The rapper was found guilty of murdering Xavier Arlandor Turner in 2020 recently, and has since displayed some unusual behavior. “In the interest of judicial economy and efficiency," they'll be moving forward without him.

A clip of YSL Polo acting out of character recently went viral, causing Young Thug's attorney to take action. He filed to sever him from the YSL trial in order to ensure a fair trial for Young Thug. “Mr. Dorsey, a co-indictee, has displayed unprofessional and unacceptable conduct in Court, in the presence of this Honorable Court, as announced on the Record on Thursday, August 31, 2023," his motion read. YSL Polo is also already serving a life sentence for a separate murder charge.

Read More: YSL RICO Trial To Resume Following YSL Polo Conviction

Seven Defendants Remain In YSL RICO Case

Young Thug attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/WireImage)

“I’m a little disappointed that it took the state nine months to realize this is a major waste of taxpayer dollars,” YSL Polo's attorney Chadha Jimenez explained. “Mr. Dorsey should have never been part of this. He was already serving a life sentence without parole.” He was previously convicted of homicide after he was caught on camera shooting a 39-year-old man outside of a gas station during an armed robbery.

Young Thug remains behind bars, awaiting jury selection. He's been in prison since May of last year while countless peers and fans have called for his release. Earlier this week, it was reported that he's filed legal paperwork calling for a speedy trial. There's been concerning reports surrounding the status of the rapper's health, with his defense claiming that the prison is keeping him in poor conditions. Allegedly, the prison is offering inmates inadequate food options, depriving Young Thug of sleep, and limiting his access to sunlight. Share your thoughts in the comments section below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on YSL Polo.

Read More: Young Thug’s Lawyer Seeks To Remove YSL Polo From RICO Trial Due To His Behavior

[Via]