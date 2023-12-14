Kay-O Convicted Of Murder After Bragging About It In Music Video

UK drill rapper Kay-O, born Kammar Henry-Richards, was convicted of murder earlier this week. The conviction comes after he seemingly bragged about his alleged crimes in a music video. The 25-year-old, along with three of his associates, was charged in the fatal shooting of Kacey Boothe. Boothe was also 25 when he was shot outside of a community center in north-east London in 2022. The group was also found guilty of planning to kill Khalid Samante. A date for Kay-O's sentencing will be scheduled in 2024.

Samante, who's believed to have been their intended target, was hosting a birthday party for his son at the community center when the shooting took place. After the attack, Boothe was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. During their trial, the men were accused of being associated with rival gangs. The jury was told that the shooting took place “against a background of violent incidents.”

Read More: FBG Duck Murder Case Informant Trenches News Dodges Questions In Resurfaced Interview

Kay-O's Sentencing Will Be Scheduled Next Year

According to prosecutors, the murder weapon was fired on seven separate occasions. Boothe's older brother Kyle was also reportedly a victim of a shooting with the weapon in 2020. His injuries were not fatal. They additionally accuse the rapper of bragging about the attack on Boothe in one of his music videos. The video in question is for his track "Laughing Stock," which they claim references the fact that they used the gun to shoot both Boothe and his brother.

“A boast was being made that the same ‘Sig’ (gun) had been used to shoot both Kacey Boothe and his elder brother Kyle Boothe,” Prosecutor Anthony Orchard KC claims. “Big Boothe and Little got hit, same sig, that’s a sour family/Both got slapped at functions, neck and head, handguns come handy," the lyrics read. Orchard adds that at the time of the song's release, this information was unknown to authorities, and known to only those involved in the crime. What do you think of Kay-O getting convicted of murder after he appeared to brag about it in his music video? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: PnB Rock Murder Case New Developments: Two Additional Suspects Charged

[Via]