Gunna & Young Thug Need To Rekindle Their Friendship So We Can Get Songs Like "Lesbian" Again

We could go on and on about the rest, but we now have to shift our focus to Gunna and Young Thug . There are the most recent to be at odds thanks to a tweet and delete from the YSL boss. "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy," he tweeted days after his release from the RICO trial. Gunna has yet to speak on the matter, but we are almost 100% positive he's on that same energy. It's got us reminiscing on tracks between Gunna and Young Thug like "Lesbian," which seem like a relic of the past now. It may be a Metro Boomin track, but the way they were able to match each other's energy was special anytime the worked together was special. Time usually heals most things, so hopefully, that's all that's required.

2024 has been a very combative year for hip-hop, that almost goes without saying. The number of beefs that us and fans are witnessing is quite remarkable, but also kind of saddening. Sure, the competitive nature of it all is something that has helped revitalized the genre after a down year in 2023 in some respects. However, wishing for a more exciting stretch has come with some drawbacks for sure. The loss of fantastic duos is probably the most glaring of them all. Drake being up against well over a dozen MCs and adjacent acts has stripped away a lot of potential collabs. Once some of his closest pals in Metro Boomin and Future are now mortal enemies.

