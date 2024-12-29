Young Thug's "Slime Season" Projects Earn Impressive Streaming Numbers After Finally Being Added To Spotify

Young Thug's iconic mixtapes dominated streaming after being added to Spotify.

Young Thug's iconic projects, Slime Season and Slime Season 2, were streamed nearly 10 million times on Spotify the day they were finally added to the platform, years after their original release. The first installment was initially released as Thug's seventh self-released mixtape back in 2015. Its tracklist featured the hit songs "Best Friend," and "Power" as well as guest appearances from Migos, Gucci Mane, Peewee Longway, and Lil Wayne. Slime Season 2 dropped later that same year, with "Thief in the Night" and "Pull Up on a Kid" included on the tracklist. Lil Uzi Vert, Trouble, Shad Da God, Yak Gotti, Rich Homie Quan, and Birdman all made appearances.

Fans on social media have been loving that Slime Season and Slime Season 2 are on streaming. "Slime Season 2 brings me back to simpler times, what a project," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Slime Season 2 finally on apple music."

Young Thug Performs During The Grammy Awards

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs “Havana” during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

The release of Slime Season and Slime Season 2 comes after Thug's sister, Dora Williams, hinted that he's already back in the studio working on new music, last month. "My brother is going crazy with the new music. I promise y’all won’t be disappointed. Just give him time to heal mentally," she wrote at the time.

Young Thug Drops "Slime Season" & "Slime Season 2" On Spotify