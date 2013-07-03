Matt Aceto
<b>Contributor</b> Matt is a young writer/entrepreneur, with dreams of becoming the industry's premier hip-hop journalist. His passion for rap music intensified after hearing Lil Wayne's classic 2009 mixtape, No Ceilings. A pensive thinker, Matt is not only attentive to the music, but concerned with hip-hop culture as a whole. His favorite sub-genres of hip-hop include Atlanta "trap" and Chicago "drill".
- Original ContentSilly Sosa: 14 Projects Chief Keef Still Hasn't Released"Peacocks, Peacoats, Flavor & Paper" isn't the only Chief Keef project we're waiting for.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentThe 10 Most Badazz Lyrics From Boosie's "Touch Down 2 Cause Hell"By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentSoulja No Swiping: 6 Times Soulja Boy Stole Another Rapper's FlowA brief history of Soulja Boy's swagger-jacking.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentCodeine Crazy: The Top 10 Lean-Inspired Rap SongsEverything is purple.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentMost Anticipated Albums Of 2015The top 11 albums we're looking forward to this year.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentMost Disappointing Projects Of 2014To continue our #HOTNEW14 series, we’re counting down the 10 most disappointing projects of the year. By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentMastermind Vs. Hood BillionaireBreaking down the pros and cons of Rick Ross' two releases in 2014.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentTop 10 Chicago Drill SongsWhile we await new albums from Lil Durk and Chief Keef respectively, we break down the most essential drill records.By Matt Aceto
- SocietyInternet Rap SensationsIs going viral always great?By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentWhose Side Are You On? "Drake Vs. Lil Wayne" Concert RecapThe ultimate showdown.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentSportsCenter Anchors Who Love Hip-HopUrban entertainment at its finest.By Matt Aceto
- Original Content10 Independent Rap Labels On The RiseIndependent labels are taking over the game, and we're here to highlight a selection of them.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentWelcome To TRAPLANTAAtlanta is home of hip-hop's most exciting sub-genre: Trap. By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Future's "Honest"It took a long time for Future to get out his album, but ultimately "Honest" was worth the wait.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: August Alsina's "Testimony""Testimony" is a riveting, authentic debut from the Def Jam signee August Alsina.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentStay Sober: Rappers Who Don't Smoke Or DrinkFind out which rappers abstain from drug usage of any sort.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentYoung Money/Cash Money: The Complete Current RosterA infographic providing a complete breakdown of artists currently signed to YMCMB. By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentAuto-Tune: Hip-Hop's RejuvenationAn editorial offering up the stance that Auto-Tune did not kill hip-hop, rather, it brought new life into the genre.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentTop Music Videos Of FebruaryA review of the top music videos of the month.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Curren$y's "The Drive In Theatre"Curren$y delivers a cool, refreshing mixtape with "The Drive In Theatre", which is yet another to add to his ever-expanding catalogue.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentThe TDE Timeline: A Magnified Look At Top Dawg's Rise To The TopHotNewHipHop provides you with a magnified look at Top Dawg Entertainment's come-up.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentBest Rapper Ad-Libs Currently In The GameWho's got the best ad-lib in the game? HotNewHipHop takes a look.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: French Montana's "Coke Boys 4"The new "Coke Boys 4" mixtape is somewhat lackluster, although filled with features and notable production, it could have been better.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Gucci Mane’s "The State Vs. Radric Davis II""The State Vs. Radric Davis II" is a flawed yet fulfilling trap album from the iciest rapper, Gucci Mane.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentHottest Singles Of 2013HotNewHipHop counts down the 50 Hottest Singles from the past year.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Busta Rhymes & Q-Tip's "The Abstract & The Dragon"Q-Tip and Busta Rhymes revive the boom bap era with "The Abstract & The Dragon".
By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Yo Gotti's "I Am"A robust mix of trap & soul.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentTalk Yo Shit Kanye: The "Yeezus" ExperienceWe give you a break-down of what it's like at Kanye West's "Yeezus" Tour, an event that all hip-hop fans deserve to attend.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Jhene Aiko's "Sail Out"Jhene Aiko continues to amaze.By Matt Aceto
- Original Content25 Clever Lines From Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter" SeriesWe compile 25 Weezy F lines from "Tha Carter" series which remind us why Wayne is the metaphor king.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentIn The A: The Changing Faces Of Atlanta Hip-HopWe take a brief look at Atlanta's affinity with hip-hop, and how the music has evolved over the years.
By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Chief Keef's "Almighty So"Basically another Bang Pt. 2 ...By Matt Aceto
- Original Content8 Iconic Hip-Hop ToursTake a look at some of the most unforgettable hip hop tours of all time.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: MMG's "Self Made Vol. 3"There are no surprises on MMG's "Self Made 3" album, just the music you would expect.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Gucci Mane's "Diary of a Trap God"All controversy aside, Gucci Mane delivers a banging mixtape.By Matt Aceto
- Original ContentToronto Sounds: A Look At The Relationship Between Drake & The WeekndWe reflect on Drake and The Weeknd's connection, and how they've impacted each other's careers.By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Lil Wayne's "Dedication 5"With "Dedication 5," Lil Tunechi is back on the right track. By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Trinidad James' "10 Pc. Mild"Turn down for what? The "All Gold Everything" rapper proves he isn't done shining. By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Chief Keef's "Bang Pt. 2"At last, "Bang Pt. 2" has arrived. Unfortunately, it wasn't worth the wait. By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Soulja Boy's "Life After Fame"King Soulja’s latest project comes at the end of July with booming beats, lousy lyrics, and many unanswered questions. By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Rich Gang's "Rich Gang"Reloaded and richer: the Cash Money Billionaires return with their first compilation album since 2009. By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Ty Dolla $ign's "Beach House 2"The newest member of Taylor Gang releases a mixtape stuffed with features, 808s and Dolla $igns. By Matt Aceto
- ReviewsReview: Machine Gun Kelly's "Black Flag"After much anticipation, MGK returns from the shadows with his new "Black Flag" mixtape. By Matt Aceto