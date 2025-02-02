JasonMartin Floats "Above The Noise" On New Single

JasonMartin kicked 2025 off with "Can't Get Right" with Lefty Gunplay, and it looks like he wants to stay as prolific as ever this year. Moreover, he just dropped the YouTube-exclusive "Above The Noise" freestyle, which is built around a very warm and calming soul chop. The video itself includes footage of what seems to be Kobe Bryant's last NBA game in the background, which some listeners might connect to some of the artist formerly known as Problem's passionate and revealing lyrics on the cut.

However, most impressively, "Above The Noise" also showcases JasonMartin's ability to come up with rhymes on the fly and connect stories. He takes some measured breaks in his flow here and there in a way that makes you think he's going to trail off into some spoken word. But the "All That" collaborator comes right back with a spontaneous rhyme that makes the brief track feel like it could go on for an hour and keep that same level of energy. Overall, it's a great contrast to the soothing and tender beat, and a welcome juxtaposition with his more bouncy and lively material.

Speaking of which, JasonMartin went on a roll as of late with new singles like "Killswitch" and "Cookie," which lead us to believe he will drop yet another project very soon. "Above The Noise" adds to that excitement, and although this is a prolific catalog, that doesn't mean that he can't create magic consistently. We'll see whether or not the Compton lyricist lands a killer LP in 2025...

JasonMartin's "Above The Clouds"