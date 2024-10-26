JasonMartin (Problem) Comes Back With A Slick West Coast Bop "Killswitch"

JasonMartin , also known as Problem , has been having one heck of an underrated 2024. The underground West Coast mainstay put out a behemoth of a project in June with CHUPACABRA . 17 songs isn't anything crazy by today's standards, but it was massive in terms of collaborations. Almost every track had a feature and making this even more stacked was the fact that it was produced entirely by the iconic DJ Quik. It was dropped during the West Coast triumph that was Kendrick Lamar slaying Drake , and it featured a whole bunch of artists from the region. The Game , Big Hit, Larry June, and Jay Worthy are just few, and it was truly another uniting moment overall.

Sometimes with so many voices on one tape, things can get messy and incoherent. But CHUPACABRA was the complete opposite as it was full of bangers from front to back. Given how successful of a release it turned out to be, it would be a mistake to not capitalize on that momentum. So, JasonMartin is doing just that by coming through with a new single, "killswitch." It's actually an EP, but it's a compilation of different versions of the one track. There's a "Reversed" rendition which puts the last two verses to the front, which in turn changes the structure production wise too. Then, Jason included "Pt. 1" and "Pt. 2" offerings that divide the four verses up. Finally, there's the instrumental as well. It's another bop from Jason and Daz Dillinger has some uncredited contributions on the chorus and adlibs that are well done. Check it out below, you won't want to turn it off.