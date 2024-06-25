Cash Cobain Calls Cap On The Rumor That He Ghostwrites For Drake

Cobain claims "fake news."

Cash Cobain is blowing up. He's become one of the most sought-after talents in hip-hop over the last couple years. Unsurprisingly, Cobain has already linked up with Drake. The two men collaborated on the song "Calling for You," which has become a source of controversy since its release in 2023. A reference track for "Calling for You" seemingly leaked online in April, suggesting that Cobain wrote the entire song. The rapper dismissed the reference track on social media, but a recent No Jumper interview led to him doubling down on his claim.

Cash Cobain was asked for clarity and he provided it. He claimed that the rumor of him ghostwriting for Drake is "fake news" and "cap" with no concrete proof. "I don't know what you're talking about," he told the host. "I don't write for nobody but me." Cobain went on to assert that he isn't against the concept of writing for other artists. "Why not," he said. "Rihanna do it, Beyonce do it. All day, they got the biggest records. It's a business." He did, however, admit that there was a difference between writing for a pop singer or R&B star versus a rapper. "It's just rap sh*t, you know," he added.

Cash Cobain Claims To Only Write For Himself

Originality is something Cash Cobain prides himself on. He's voiced admiration for artists like Jay-Z and 50 Cent the past, but made it clear that he wants to cultivate his own sound. "I didn’t want to emulate nobody," he told Passion of the Weiss. "I love 50 Cent, Jay-Z, I loved all the artists growing up but those two were like, the main ones. [But] I didn’t want to emulate. I just wanted to make beats." The decision to pursue a distinct sound has definitely paid off. Cash Cobain's sound, which he describes as "sexy trap," has spread like wildfire in 2024. He's gotten co-signs from artists like J. Cole and Busta Rhymes, and his production style has is gradually bleeding into the mainstream.