Kevin Durant Reveals His Secret To Staying Healthy In The NBA

Kevin Durant just wrapped up his 16th season in the NBA still putting up superstar numbers on the Phoenix Suns. Durant will lead the Suns against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Longevity in the NBA is a rare thing, but players like KD, Steph Curry, and Lebron are still hooping at high levels and carrying the league. Durant was especially healthy this past season, playing 75 games and averaging about 37 minutes per game. It's incredible for a 35-year-old with a lot of miles on his basketball odometer.

So, what's the secret to staying healthy for someone like KD? The grind of the NBA is tough. The sheer amount of games makes playing close to or all 82 something to celebrate. Veterans like Durant know the game and opt into the idea of playing smarter, not harder. Min maxing their games to get the most out of their playing time in hopes of a deep playoff run. Durant has been doing what he does best: hooping and staying active on social media.

Kevin Durant's Secret To Staying Healthy

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns shoots over Keon Ellis #23 of the Sacramento Kings during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on April 12, 2024 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant Spoke with the Arizona Republic about his secret to staying healthy this past season. "Last two years, I had my teammate flop into me and an opponent flop into me two straight years that caused me to get MCL injuries. If it hadn't been for that, I probably would've been out there for the same number of games, but I'm glad nobody flopped into me. Had a couple of nagging injuries, but it was day-to-day type of stuff. I'm grateful for that," Durant said.

"Just stay away from the crash dummies, you know. The dudes who try to sell calls and don't mind hurting people by diving on the floor trying to sell a call. I know who those guys are, and I try to stay away from them," Durant continued. KD played the most games this past season since 2018. Durant missed the entire 2019-2020 season due to an Achilles injury he suffered in the NBA finals with Golden State. After a few seasons where injuries have kept him from playing more than 50 games, he has made some adjustments. Those adjustments are staying away from guys who play recklessly. Now, fans are going to be treated like a fully healthy Kevin Durant in the NBA playoffs.

