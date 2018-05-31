white house visit
- SportsLSU Accepts White House Invitation Amid Angel Reese DramaLSU accepts White House invitation, but question remains if their stars will actually goBy Ben Mock
- SportsPresident Donald Trump Comments On Raptors White House PlansTrump wouldn't mind bringing the Raptors to D.C. after all.By Alexander Cole
- SportsToronto Raptors Might Skip Out On Customary White House VisitThe Raptors are Canada's team after all.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMan Sets Himself On Fire, Takes Apocalyptic Stroll Past White HouseMan's not hot. By Aida C.
- SportsAdam Silver Says NBA Supports Teams Who Skip White House VisitNo team has visited Donald Trump since he's been in office.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harrison Laughs At Idea of Trump Serving The Patriots Burger KingHarrison has skipped on the White House twice.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTrump Says Clemson Tigers Will Be Served Fast Food During White House Visit"I think we're going to serve McDonalds, Wendys, and Burger King...some pizza."By Kyle Rooney
- SneakersFrank Ocean Defended By Whoopi Goldberg After Wearing Vans To White House"If that's what's freaking you out, you got more time on your hands than you know."By Alex Zidel
- SportsSteve Kerr Blown Away By Donald Trump's Disinvitation Of Philadelphia EaglesSteve Kerr offered solidarity from one championship side to the other.By Devin Ch
- SportsDonald Trump Cancels Philadelphia Eagles Visit To The White HouseWith no one reportedly wanting to go, Donald Trump cancels the Philadelphia Eagles visit last minute. By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian & Donald Trump NY Post Cover Causes Backlash Over Sexist PunsSome people aren't pleased with NY Post's treatment of Kim Kardashian. By Matthew Parizot