6LACK Tells Us How He Really Feels On "F**k The Rap Game

6LACK gives his point of view on what an artist can mean at times.

It seems that more than ever, being a musician of any genre comes with a lot of expectation. Whether that be to constantly spoon-feed fans with new music every week or be pressed by labels to make hits, it can sap the soul out of anyone. On top of that, with certain social media apps creating stars out of nowhere and AI technology running amuck, the aura of music sometimes gets lost. That is probably only a sliver of what 6LACK is speaking his mind on with "F**k The Rap Game".

Even though the Atlanta native is recognized more for his raspy and lowkey singing voice, he can certainly bust out some solid raps, too. So, him venting his frustrations on a track like this does not come across as corny or unwarranted. Across the four-minute plus run time of "F**k The Rap Game", 6LACK portrays feelings of anger, loneliness, and confusion. His comments about this track, collected by Uproxx, certainly give off those same emotions as well. "I came into the industry before the streaming era, and I’ve witnessed a lot of change since then", 6LACK begins.

"Over the last few years there seems to be a lot more moments where it feels like being an artist is about everything besides the actual music... This song is a personal reflection about distractions within the music industry that detract from what this art form was created for. I’m distancing myself from the politics and reminding myself what my purpose is within the genre".

Listen To "F**k The Rap Game" By 6LACK

Quotable Lyrics:

Y'all n****s out here riskin' lives like this s*** is a video game
I'm mindin' my business, my name
Gon' come up, I'm feelin' the same
No matter the tone or the range
I'd rather live, it's a shame
Don't live for material things, but I like the view from the Range

