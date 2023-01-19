Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are gearing up to welcome their second child together.

Today, Ka’oir revealed that she and Gucci Mane will be having a girl. She shared a photo of herself and Wop, along with their firstborn son, Ice Davis. In the photo, Gucci and Keyshia are certainly looking fresh in matching pink attire. The rapper dons a baby pink trench coat with black pants, boots, and a turtleneck, while Keyshia’s rocking dress in the same color.

The couple’s family continues to grow after welcoming Ice in December 2020. The two announced that they were expecting a second child together in September. Though these are the only two children they share together, the two have other children from previous relationships.

Keyshia faced criticism for solely publicizing her child with Gucci Mane. Following Ice’s birth, she faced accusations of having a secret family. Though she said they have a healthy mixed family, she explained that she wants them to have a sense of normalcy in their lives.

“It’s a situation where I’m proud to be a mother, but … I don’t need the kids in the limelight, I don’t want them on social media,” she said during an interview on The Breakfast Club in 2017. “I need them to go to school and just be children. They all live with us. And we have a blended family and we have fun and they are spoiled and they are happy.”

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 01: Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir attend 2nd Annual The Black Ball Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Birthday Celebration at Fox Theater on June 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

After she revealed the news of their second child, she reiterated these comments in on The Shade Room’s post.

“Dem ‘Otha kids’ don’t wannna get posted & they not gonna be posted so guess what!!??? Get use to it! Now carry on,” she wrote.