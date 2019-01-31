in love
- StreetwearKeyshia Ka'oir Professes Her Love For Husband Gucci Mane In IG Photo DumpThe model, actress, and entrepreneur sticks by her man no matter what.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Baby Mama Sade Showers Him In Love On IGThe mother of Ne-Yo's seventh child couldn't help but gush over her baby daddy.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLil Durk Shares Lengthy Love Message For India Royale, Wants Trolls To "Stop Putting [His] Name With Hers"Durkio expressed that even though she's "fed up," he still aims to save their relationship.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsWhoopi Goldberg Says She Wasn't In Love With Any Of Her HusbandsShe spoke on her previous relationships in a conversation with Piers Morgan, saying she thought being married was just the normal thing to do.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Says He's "In Love" During Picnic Date With Megan FoxMachine Gun Kelly said that he was "in love" on his IG story while he and rumoured girlfriend Megan Fox had a romantic picnic at sunset.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsSummer Walker & London On Da Track Are Still In Love And Going StrongSummer & London are mad cute.By Chantilly Post
- GramLarsa Pippen Says She's "Looking For The One" With Latest Thirst TrapLarsa's single and wanting to mingle. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsApryl Jones Wishes "Favorite Human" Lil Fizz A Happy Birthday: "Time To Turn Up"Lil Fizz ain't so little anymore. By Chantilly Post
- SportsLamar Odom Can't Keep Sabrina Parr's Toes Out Of His MouthOh, it's like that...By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz & Alicia Keys Are Still Madly In Love On 9th Wedding AnniversaryThe love is real. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsIman Shumpert Scored A+ When Teyana Taylor Tested Him On GQ's Couple QuestionsIman Shumpert for the win. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKris Jenner Thinks Kourtney Kardashian Is Still In Love With Scott DisickKourtney and Scott may have some things to discuss. By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Lavishes Erykah Badu's "Sex Powers," Trades Innuendo With Jill Scott50 Cent enters the danger zone at his own discretion.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKarrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Are Loved Up At CoachellaVictor Cruz and Karrueche Tran are still going strong.By Chantilly Post
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Beyonce & Jay-Z's Cutest Couple PicsThe Instagram gallery you've been waiting for, Beyonce & Jay Z. By E Gadsby
- SportsRussell Wilson & Ciara Explain Why They Love Each Other With Separate Insta VideosWhy send private DMs when you can let the world know. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Have PDA Packed Date Night In NYCKendall and Ben are going strong. By Chantilly Post
- SportsA-Rod Says He's "Meant To Be" With Jennifer Lopez On Two Year Anniversary"It feels like we have been together forever."By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Caught FaceTiming "Significant Other" Offset At LAXThe two seem to be working things out.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentDane Cook Still Going Strong With Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor Despite 26-Year Age GapDane & Kelsi are more serious than ever. By Chantilly Post