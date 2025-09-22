Memo600 Claims He'd Refuse $1 Million From Gunna Over Snitching Allegations

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2025
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 21: Gunna performs onstsage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)
Gunna has dealt with various allegations of snitching since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case back in 2022.

Memo600 says he'd turn down a $1 million offer to collaborate with Gunna because of the snitching allegations the rapper has faced. He discussed the proposition of working with Gunna during an interview with Cam Capone News.

"If Gunna was on the phone talking about he wanna do a song with me for a [million], who the f*ck turning down a [million]? The n***a a rat... I can't do the song with you bro, you got snitching on your name. I'm mad as hell I just turned down a [million] because you're a rat. Something deep down saying, 'f*ck that snitching sh*t. That n***a got a [million].' Nah, I'm turning it down though... I'm sick. I stand on what I believe in though."

When DJ Akademiks posted the clip on Instagram, fans had plenty of jokes in the comments section. "Too bad that’ll never happen," one user wrote with a laughing emoji. Another added: "Bro this n***a would NEVER have to worry about that lmaoooo." One more wrote: "I promise you NOBODYYYYYYYY is offering Memo600 even $50 for a feature."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Defends DaBaby Against Memo 600, Denies Picking Sides

Gunna Snitching Allegations

Gunna has been facing allegations of cooperating with authorities since taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. His attorney, Steve Sadow, posted a lengthy rant about the situation, earlier this year, in the wake of Young Thug and Lil Baby seeming to diss him.

"I was Gunna's attorney but I am NOT speaking on his behalf," Sadow wrote on X (formerly Twitter) back in January. "This long post is solely to set out the truth. Gunna did NOT cooperate, and did NOTHING and said NOTHING to cause harm to Thug's case. He spent 8 months in jail and was released in Dec. 2022 after entering an Alford plea. Gunna's plea could not and was not used at Thug's trial and he was never even named as a witness. He received a 5-yr suspended sentence, with no reporting, no travel restrictions, no living restrictions, AND NO PROBATION."

The drama reignited, earlier this month, as several of Young Thug's phone calls from behind bars surfaced on social media. In them, he ranted about Gunna and his plea deal, among several of headline-catching topics.

Read More: Gunna Releasing A Documentary Soon Amid Tensions With Young Thug

