D.L. Hughley has had longstanding beef with Kanye West. The comedian and radio host doesn’t hold back when sharing his critique about the Donda rapper. D.L. upped the anti on Tuesday (November 29), by poking fun at Ye’s divorce settlement news. West was ordered to pay ex-wife Kim Kardashian $200,000 in child support.

D.L. shared a headlines about the news, while mocking Ye’ in the caption with lyrics from his 2004 hit “Gold Digger.” “When (your) life imitates (your) art. YIKES,” D.L. began the post. If you ain’t no punk holla, ‘We want prenup’ ‘We want prenup!’ Yeah. It’s something that you need to have. ’Cause when she leave yo’ a** she gone leave with half…”

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Harper’s Bazaar’s celebration of “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” presented by Infor, Laura Mercier, and Stella Artois at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s Bazaar)

This isn’t the first time the King of Comedy blasted Ye’ on social media. Last month, D.L. spoke to TMZ about Kanye’s controversial antisemitic rants. “If Kanye was a female, if he had a vagina, he would already be in a conservatorship,” Hughley shared. “Ask Wendy Williams or Britney Spears, and they didn’t do half the erratic stuff he did.”

The Hughleys star went on to blast Ye’ over his comments about George Floyd and Emmet Till. “[Floyd] died of a knee on his neck, but nevertheless, he died for a counterfeit 20-dollar bill and America justified it,” Hughley said. “Emmett Till died for whistling at a white woman. [West] is in trouble right now because you can’t shut the f*** up.

As for his stance on Kanye’s WLM shirts, D.L. says its all a ploy of White Supremacy. “This whole thing started with Kanye West wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt, and then went all the way to this. Kanye will rise again, I’m sure he’ll do well again. And [Floyd or Till]will never rise again. They will always be dead. They’re dead because of white supremacy.”

What else D.L. has to say about Kanye West below.