Kanye West has angered a lot of people over the past few weeks. He has made some antisemitic remarks all while dropping some white supremacist talking points. Many are disappointed with the artist, while others are just downright angry.

In the aftermath of his comments, Kanye was promptly dropped by numerous agencies and partners. Of course, the biggest one was when Adidas terminated its contract with Ye. West had been begging for this to happen, although based on the stipulations in the deal, this likely will not be to Kanye’s liking. Adidas still controls his designs, and he can’t do anything about it.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Ye has angered numerous communities with his comments, so it should come as no surprise that some people are boycotting whatever he does next. Whether it be clothes, shoes, or music, there are some people who have decided that Kanye is simply not worth supporting right now.

One such person went pretty far with their boycott. As you can see in the clip below, a former Ye fan decided to burn all of his Yeezys after Kanye made antisemitic comments. The fire was burning exceptionally bright, and the fan was going through every single shoe he could. It is a drastic measure that shows just how far some people will go.

When it comes to the world of sneakers, Ye is going to have a tough time getting things off the ground again. He is going to need manufacturers, distribution, and a ton of warehouses. If he can’t do that, then his sneaker empire is, ironically enough, up in flames completely.

For now, no one knows if Kanye will even want to revive the Yeezy brand, especially with everything that is going on. From Donda Sports to Donda Academy, Kanye has multiple empires that are crumbling.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and stories related to the artist.