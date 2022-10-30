Earlier this month, Ye caught a heap of backlash following remarks made about George Floyd. During an interview with Drink Champs, which has since been removed from all platforms, Ye alleged that George Floyd passed away due to a fentanyl overdose, not the cop kneeling on his neck.

Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Following his remarks, Floyd’s family filed a lawsuit against the DONDA rapper. The $250 million lawsuit case claimed that West was making “blatantly false statements” about their loved one’s death to “promote his brand and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”

While defamation cases cannot be made regarding a dead person, the family’s legal team claimed that the comments had damaging effects on his daughter.

However, Floyd’s family has since paused the multi-million dollar suit against Ye.

Following this, the father of four issued a public apology for his controversial comments.

“When I see that video as a Black person, it hurts my feelings. And I know that police do attack and that America is generally racist… So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what Adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now,” he told the paparazzi on Friday.

Just as people marveled at Ye for his ability to say sorry, the Georgia native is back again, taking aim at Floyd’s baby mother.

Kanye shared an image of Roxie Washington with his 18 million followers and said, “I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter… Your daughter!”

He then questioned how much she received from the Black Lives Matter association.

“Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars… when I’m going through an Economic Lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting,” he added.

Ye ended his rant by adding, “I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs. Humbly… Now come get Roxie before she mess up y’all money.”

Check out the entire caption below.