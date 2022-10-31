Ye gave Drink Champs their most talked-about interview to date. Earlier this month, the artist formerly known as Kanye West appeared on the N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN-hosted podcast where he doubled down on anti-Semitic tropes and made some jaw-dropping comments about Black Lives Matter and more specifically, George Floyd. Ultimately, the episode was pulled from YouTube and other platforms.

His comments surrounding George Floyd sparked outrage and led to legal threats from Roxie Washington, the mother of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, and Floyd’s brother, who later dropped the suit.

Still, Kanye went on a lengthy rant over the weekend as he slammed Roxie Washington for preparing a $250M lawsuit for his comments. In response, Stephen Jackson issued two video responses where he tore Kanye a new one.

“You say stupid shit, you get stupid prizes,” Jackson said. “Nobody asked you to say nothing about George Floyd but you decided to say that on your own so you gon’ pay the consequences. Roxanne was minding her business, Gianna was minding her business. Oh, and also, Roxanne and Gianna and the family is two different people. She don’t stand with the family and the family don’t stand with her. They had different lawyers during the whole court process.”

In a second video, Jackson railed against Ye’s fanbase for defending his recent comments. As some have urged others to focus on Ye’s message, Jackson said that the artist isn’t someone who should be discussing these topics in the first place.

“He ain’t the messenger! He ain’t the one to give the message. You can’t lose your girl and all of a sudden become woke because you tender-dickin’. ‘Cause you made because someone took your girl,” he said. “You ain’t the messenger, bruh. There’s people out there that spent they whole life on the betterment of Black people. Speaking on the betterment of Black people. If the Minister talkin’, yeah we listening because we know he’s been spending his life for the betterment of Black people.”

Ye finally responded on Parler, which he apparently owns now. Directly speaking on Stephen’s comments, he doubled down on giving Gianna Floyd $2M.

“My name is Ye Stephen I gave 2 million to the family Then Roxie threatened to sue me because I gave a different perspective. I been going light actually, I got suspended from Instagram for 30 days for my truth. I’m a digital prisoner right now but if you keep talking I’ma keep talking if you shut the fuck up, I’ll leave it alone,” he responded.

