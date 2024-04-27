MIKE DEAN Continues His Incredibly Trippy World Building With "424" LP & Short Film

MIKE DEAN is known as one of the most respected creative minds in hip-hop history. He has touched the world of rap with incredible beats, synths, and forward-thinking methods to produce truly iconic tracks. Today, he is working with artists like The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, Future, Kanye West, Beyonce, and more. In fact, he had quite a fair number of production credits on Metro and Pluto's back-to-back number albums WE DON'T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU. However, MIKE DEAN is looking to get his own shine with a new album 424.

This is now his fifth project and fourth entry in the 420 series. He began the saga back in April 2020 with the aptly titled 4:20. MIKE would then go on to release 4:22 in 2021 and 4:23 in 2023, respectively. Like the most recent installment, the veteran has recruited The Weeknd once again to help with production.

Listen To 424 By MIKE DEAN

Another cool part about this project is that MIKE made a similarly psychedelic short film to go along with the progressive electronic pieces he masterminded. The 13-minute video, which is on YouTube, is supposed to convey "the human experience through the eyes of a robot." Jason Goldwatch was the director behind all of this, and he has worked with some of the greats in hip-hop as well. Make sure to check out 424 above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album 424 by MIKE DEAN? Is this one of his better projects, why or why not? Which song was the best and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding MIKE DEAN. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

424 Tracklist:

SUBDIVISION OF TIME 3 AM IT'S IN THE WATER DON'T FAST FORWARD LIFE DISTORTED TIME SPACE BRAINS BLACK HOLES ECHOING SWIMMING POOLS AND MOVIE STARS FAST FORWARD LIFE IN REWIND I LIKE

