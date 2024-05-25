Kanye West Battery Investigation Over Alleged Assault Reportedly In Limbo

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

It seems like no one in this case is willing to cooperate, so this may get swept under the rug and forgotten about very soon.

While authorities were investigating Kanye West for alleged battery, it seems like now things are going to be more complicated for them to get to the bottom of. Moreover, TMZ reportedly spoke to law enforcement sources about the case, who revealed that everyone involved in the debacle went missing in action. Specifically, neither twin brothers Mark and Jonnie Houston nor Ye himself have reportedly ignored authorities' request that they cooperate with the case in order for it to move forward. For those unaware, the Chicago artist stands accused of assaulting one of the two after they allegedly sexually assaulted his wife, Bianca Censori.

Furthermore, this all went down at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont back in April, and came under a fair bit of scrutiny from law enforcement. Despite Kanye West's camp's claims, authorities found no evidence of either Houston twin assaulting Bianca Censori when they checked security camera footage. For what it's worth, law enforcement reportedly hopes that this all means that the two parties were able to work the issue out privately. Apparently, there just isn't enough in the case as it stands to take it to Los Angeles' City Attorney's office.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori At Milan Fashion Week

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Even though this is still technically an open case, the current status of things indicates that it probably won't see full legal resolution any time soon. Elsewhere, Kanye West is busy making his moves behind the scenes to set up his next project, presumably the sequel to his Ty Dolla $ign collab album VULTURES 1. In fact, he allegedly gave Adin Ross an unreleased track of his, which he was very happy to play during his stream. We don't know exactly what's happening with that album series, but it's Yeezy: of course things didn't go exactly as planned.

Meanwhile, speaking of legal trouble over alleged assault, Kanye West's dismissive comments about Diddy recently resurfaced due to new footage of him abusing Cassie releasing online. Sure, he is no stranger to controversy and alleged atrocities himself, but seeing this rift in a different context has captivated some fans. We'll see whether either case gets a significant update soon. But don't bet on it, as it looks like this battery investigation will stay unresolved.

