Kanye West Battery Investigation Gets Key Update

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori found themselves in a bizarre situation a few weeks back. Overall, it all started with a TMZ report that Ye had punched a man in the face in Los Angeles. This subsequently sparked an investigation into the legendary artist. However, it was then stated that one of the men sexually assaulted Censori, which is what sparked Ye's violent outburst. Of course, this shifted the public perception of the incident, and fans were largely on Ye's side.

Since the incident, new details have surfaced, with the Twins at the center of this being identified as the Houston twins. Furthermore, witnesses claim that they never actually saw the Houston twins interact with Censori in a sexual way. This has led to a bit of confusion as to what truly went down here. What's more, TMZ is now reporting that both sides have become uncooperative. The Houston twins won't speak with the LAPD, and neither will Kanye. This has led to some speculation that the two parties are having conversations with one another as a means to resolve this.

Kanye West Has Remained Silent

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Kanye West performs during Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

If things continue as is, the investigation will eventually die out, and this will simply become another footnote in Ye's turbulent career. Only time will tell whether or not the Houston twins have a change of heart. Hopefully, all sides are doing okay following whatever went down.

Let us know what you think about this update, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that anything will end up coming of this, in the end? Will Ye and Bianca Censori end up saying more on this situation? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

