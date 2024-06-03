Jhene Aiko Looks Stunning In Latest SKIMS Campaign

Jhene Aiko is ready to go out on tour.

Jhene Aiko has some exciting times ahead. She is about to embark on her tour called The Magic Hour. Overall, this is going to be an incredible slate of shows, and fans cannot wait to go see her live. Aiko has been a fixture of the R&B world for over a decade at this point, and she knows how to put on great performances for her supporters. During this tour, Aiko will be donning some extravagant fashion, which has subsequently led to a partnership with Kim Kardashian's SKIMS brand.

Below, you can see that Aiko is part of the new campaign for the SKIMS Cotton Collection. In the carousel images, she can be seen wearing a plethora of items including the SKIMS Cotton Rib Cami, Tank and Tee, SKIMS Cotton Jersey Boy Short, Cheeky Tanga, and more. The collection is currently available over at SKIMS.com. As for Aiko, she noted that SKIMS is a brand that she loves to wear in the comfort of her own home, especially given the intricate outfits she has to wear while performing.

Jhene Aiko For SKIMS

Image via Instagram

“This was such a beautiful campaign to star in. As a longtime customer and genuine fan of the brand, I’m honored that SKIMS asked me to be part of it,” Aiko said in a press release. “My outfits on stage can often be very intricate and restrictive,  but when I’m at home with my family or traveling on the road, comfort is essential. SKIMS Cotton styles provide me with  the perfect solutions for my everyday life.” 

Let us know what you think of this latest SKIMS campaign from Jhene Aiko, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about the way Kim Kardashian has used celebrities to market her brand? Does SKIMS have the best marketing department in fashion right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

