Cardi B Comments On Controversial Viral Teacher Video

BYLavender Alexandria237 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/GC Images)

She shared a very different take on the video than India Royale.

A few celebrities and thousands of fans online have given their takes on a recent viral video of a teacher. In the clip the male teacher lets some of his female students unbraid his hair. While it seems innocent enough on the surface, a huge debate sparked over the video and whether or not what he was doing was appropriate. Part of that was sparked by India Royale who said "no & hell no" after seeing the video. Now Cardi B has taken the opportunity to weigh in.

That came after the teacher in question defended himself and added context to the situation. "“My admin is well aware of my social media presence, my vids, as well as the relationships I have with my students. Of course if we have visitors I prob wouldn’t do that. But this was on a Friday...at the end of the day...before dismissal...after work was completed. I hate that y’all are dragging me down because of what other mfs have done," the teacher said in a social media post. He may have found an unsurprising ally in Cardi B who seems to agree with him. During a recent Instagram live he defended the move despite being a girl mom herself. She also said she doesn't think the action is worthy of a firing. Check out her response to the video below.

Read More: Cam'ron Accuses Cardi B Of Snitching On Him

Cardi B Gives Her Take On Teacher Video

Cardi B is gearing up to release her highly anticipated sophomore studio album. Her debut is now a full 6 years old and fans have been asking about a follow-up for years. But now the album's release is fully underway with two singles already dropping and Cardi promising the full record will drop this year.

What do you think of Cardi B's take on the viral video of a teacher letting some of his students unbraid his hair? Do you agree more with Cardi's perspective or what India Royale originally said after seeing the video? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B & Offset Reunite For Christmas

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
BET Awards 2021 - ShowMusicIndia Royale Reacts To Viral Video Of Female Students Taking Out Male Teacher’s Braids754
Cardi B 420 PartyMusicCardi B Reacts To Controversial NSFW 20 vs. 1 Episode3.9K
Collage Maker-10-Apr-2023-11-43-AM-2426MusicCardi B Responds To Dalai Lama Child Tongue Sucking Scandal: "The World Is Full Of Predators"6.9K
2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet Roll-Out With Host Cardi BMusicCardi B Compares Men To Dogs In NSFW Rant1060