Cardi B Comments On Controversial Viral Teacher Video

A few celebrities and thousands of fans online have given their takes on a recent viral video of a teacher. In the clip the male teacher lets some of his female students unbraid his hair. While it seems innocent enough on the surface, a huge debate sparked over the video and whether or not what he was doing was appropriate. Part of that was sparked by India Royale who said "no & hell no" after seeing the video. Now Cardi B has taken the opportunity to weigh in.

That came after the teacher in question defended himself and added context to the situation. "“My admin is well aware of my social media presence, my vids, as well as the relationships I have with my students. Of course if we have visitors I prob wouldn’t do that. But this was on a Friday...at the end of the day...before dismissal...after work was completed. I hate that y’all are dragging me down because of what other mfs have done," the teacher said in a social media post. He may have found an unsurprising ally in Cardi B who seems to agree with him. During a recent Instagram live he defended the move despite being a girl mom herself. She also said she doesn't think the action is worthy of a firing. Check out her response to the video below.

Cardi B Gives Her Take On Teacher Video

Cardi B is gearing up to release her highly anticipated sophomore studio album. Her debut is now a full 6 years old and fans have been asking about a follow-up for years. But now the album's release is fully underway with two singles already dropping and Cardi promising the full record will drop this year.

What do you think of Cardi B's take on the viral video of a teacher letting some of his students unbraid his hair? Do you agree more with Cardi's perspective or what India Royale originally said after seeing the video? Let us know in the comment section below.

