It’s been an intense year for both Ray j and Kanye West. The famed reality star and the rapper haven’t always seen eye to eye, due to Ray being Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and Ye’ being her husband at the time.

Despite their tense relationship, it seems as if Candance Owens is the only person to get the the stars to share the spotlight together. On Wednesday, Ray J and Kanye were all smiles as they attended the screening of Owen’s new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 12: Ray J, Kanye West, and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+)

Although the two kept their distance on the red carpet, they kept things cordial as they posed alongside Candace. The mini reunion comes on the heels of Raycon owner and the Yeezy designer separately calling out Kris Jenner as the mastermind behind the Kardashian legacy and empire. Ray J’s appearance also comes just days after he had fans concerned following his suicidal remarks on Instagram. “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight,” he posted.

Fortunately, the “One Wish” singer seemed to be in good spirits at the documentary screening. Kanye’s appearance come fresh off the 45-year old star being “cancelled” by JP Morgan bank due to his antisemitic remarks. Candace Owen revealed the news on Twitter, sharing, “I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.’

However, Ye didn’t seem to be fazed by the dismissal. He told Page Six, “I feel happy to have crossed the line of that idea, so we can speak openly about doing things like getting canceled from a bank.”

