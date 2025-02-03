Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" Wrangles Up "Best Country Album" At 67th Grammy Awards

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 264 Views
Syndication: USA TODAY
Artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter takes the stage during a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Cowboy Carter nabs a Country's biggest award.



Beyoncé made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards, winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. She triumphed over Chris Stapleton (Higher), Kacey Musgraves (Deeper Well), Post Malone (F-1 Trillion), and Lainey Wilson (Whirlwind). Taylor Swift presented the award. Accepting the honor, Beyoncé appeared stunned. “Wow, I really wasn’t expecting this,” she began. “I want to thank God. I’m so grateful to still be doing what I love after all these years. I also want to thank the incredible country artists who embraced this album. We worked so hard on it.”

She reflected on the barriers she has faced. “I think sometimes ‘genre’ is just a code word used to keep artists in their place. I want to encourage everyone to pursue their passion and stay persistent.” She then thanked her family, collaborators, and fans, adding, “I’m still in shock.” This win marks a significant moment for Beyoncé, already the most awarded artist in Grammy history. It also marks her first nomination in a country category. Nearly a decade ago, the Recording Academy rejected her submission of Daddy Lessons from Lemonade in the country field.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Is Grammy's "Best Country Album"

Beyoncé has long spoken about the challenges of gaining recognition in country music. When she unveiled the Cowboy Carter artwork in March, she acknowledged the criticism she had faced while pushing for inclusion in the genre. The award ends the singer's Country music snub. Cowboy Carter received zero nominations at the 2024 CMA. The new Grammy is expected to boost concert ticket sells.

Earlier in the evening, she won Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Miley Cyrus for their collaboration II Most Wanted. They edged out Brothers Osborne (Break Mine), Dan + Shay (Bigger Houses), Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan (Cowboys Cry Too), and Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen (I Had Some Help). With this latest milestone, Beyoncé continues to reshape the boundaries of genre—and redefine country music on her own terms

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
