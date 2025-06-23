Pharrell Williams doesn’t play with fashion phonies copying his style. The icon made headlines on Sunday following the announcement of a $14 million lawsuit filed by his BBC Ice Cream Clothing, LLC, against the clothing brand Spreadshirt for alleged copyright infringement.

AllHipHop dropped the exclusive on the lawsuit with court documents. In the complaint, Williams claims Spreadshirt enabled third-party sellers to upload fake designs bearing BBC branding.

The company then printed, packaged, and shipped the counterfeit products under its infrastructure. Though presented as a neutral marketplace, the lawsuit argues Spreadshirt acted as an active participant in the operation. BBC claims Spreadshirt masked its involvement through generic, “white-label” packaging.

“[Spreadshirt’s] conduct continues unabated, and the manufacture, publishing, advertising for sale and sales of counterfeit and infringing Products persist. BBC brings this action to put a stop to this ongoing unlawful conduct and to hold [Spreadshirt] accountable for their actions,” said Williams’ attorney Richard J. Pocker.

Pharrell Williams Lawsuit

Founded in 2003 by Pharrell and Japanese designer Nigo, Billionaire Boys Club has become a staple in the global streetwear scene. Known for its bold graphics and cultural crossover appeal, the label seamlessly blends luxury fashion with influences from skate and hip-hop culture. Its sublines, ICECREAM and Billionaire Girls Club, have expanded their reach while maintaining the brand’s creative identity.

This lawsuit highlights growing tensions between established fashion brands and online print-on-demand services, where counterfeit goods often circulate unchecked. With the fashion industry grappling with digital piracy, the outcome could reshape how platforms enforce intellectual property protections. For Pharrell and BBC, the suit represents a stand for authenticity in a marketplace flooded with imitations.

Pharrell Williams has integrated his love for fashion and music. The icon assisted in the creation of the upcoming reunion album by The Clipse, Let God Sort Them Out. Pusha T and No Malice walked in the Louie Vuitton fashion show while previews of their new music played.