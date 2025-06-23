News
Spreadshirt
Music
Pharrell Williams Files $14 Million Lawsuit Against Alleged Counterfeiter Clothing Brand Spreadshirt
Pharrell Williams' fashion career spans from launching his own clothing brand to serving as an executive at Louis Vuitton.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
30 mins ago
