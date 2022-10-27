Some sad news is coming out of NBA circles as it was revealed that Delonte West was arrested again, according to TMZ. Many have been keeping tabs on West and his story, which was looking to be an inspirational one just a couple of years ago. Unfortunately, West has continued to suffer from drug and mental health issues which have ultimately led to some problems with the law.

Per TMZ’s report, West was arrested in Fairfax, Virginia on October 15th. Law enforcement in the area was called to a parking lot, where it was understood that West was allegedly trying to trespass into a vehicle that was not his. West resisted arrest and even tried to flee the scene, although police were able to apprehend him and take him to jail.

The former NBA star has been hit with four charges, including vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, and being drunk in a public space. For now, West is out of jail, however, he will have to go back to court eventually. It’s certainly a sad update given everything we have learned about West throughout the last three to four years.

For those who may not remember, West had been seen on the side of roads and under bridges, haggling for money. He appeared to be homeless and he was also strung out on drugs. Many NBA fans were worried about the former Maverick’s condition, and it led to a helping hand from the likes of Mark Cuban. Cuban helped West get to a rehab facility, and eventually, West began working there. Since then, West has seemingly relapsed and is trying to get right again.

A few months ago, West was found playing basketball as he wanted to make his way into Ice Cube’s BIG3. While he didn’t get an opportunity in the league, it was encouraging to see him with a basketball in his hands again.

This is a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for updates.

