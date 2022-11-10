Delonte West’s post-NBA life has been unfortunate. The former Cavaliers star has been dealing with an array of mental health issues, and he has had spurts of homelessness. There have been instances in which he was seen panhandling, while also living under bridges.

Overall, West’s situation is extremely sad, and in some ways, it feels truly unfathomable. At times, West has been given a second chance, thanks to people like Mark Cuban. A while back, Cuban paid for West’s rehab, and it seemed like things were looking up for him. Unfortunately, West has regressed, and he has had to deal with legal troubles.

Delonte West #13 of the Dallas Mavericks dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Delonte West Arrested

Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported on how West had been arrested in Fairfax. This led to four charges, including vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement, and being drunk in a public space. Of course, this was a sad development, although things have taken a turn for the worse.

According to a brand-new report from TMZ, West was arrested yet again. This time West was arrested for public intoxication, as he was found “lying next to a car with an open door.” He has now been charged and will have a hearing in two months.

Delonte West #13 of the Dallas Mavericks passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

This is yet another extremely sad development in regard to West. He seemed to be doing so well, although it is clear that he still needs help. However, it’s up to him to seek it out.

