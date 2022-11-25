More harrowing details are emerging regarding the tragic mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart earlier this week. After killing five of his colleagues, team leader Andre Bing shot himself. According to one of the surviving employees, the gunman looked as though he was “going hunting” when he entered the break room with a semi-automatic handgun.

Jessica Wilczewski gave an interview to the Associated Press, breaking down precisely what happened on that fateful day. “The way he was acting – he was going hunting,” she recalled of her boss’s predatory nature while holding his weapon.

A memorial is seen at the site of a fatal shooting in a Walmart on November 23, 2022 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Following the Tuesday night shooting, six people were killed, including the suspected gunman. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

“The way he was looking at people’s faced and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out,” she went on.

One of the most shocking details Wilczewski had to share was that Bing returned to the bodies of the already deceased to shoot them again. “What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead,” she said. “He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead.”

As for the reason she lived to tell the tale, Wilczewski believes it’s because she was only an employee for five days before the tragedy unfolded.

This is Jalon Jones.



He’s 24 and recovering in a hospital.



His mom told reporters he was shot in the back during the Walmart mass shooting. .



Good news: Jalon is in good condition, said this mom!



He wanted her to tell his story.



(📷: Sentara Healthcare; Kimberly Shupe) pic.twitter.com/gI40LN0yKj — Eugene Daniel 13News Now (@eugenedanielTV) November 23, 2022

To protect herself, she crouched under a table as Bing’s gunfire erupted. At some point, he reportedly walked over to her and said, “Jessie, go home.”

Wilczewski heard her boss loud and clear and proceeded to run out of the store. Afterward, the killer ended his own life with his pistol.

As TMZ reports, police have since found Bing’s manifesto in his cell phone. The document details his issues with work and his employees. Additionally, police found a “hit list” near his body with the names of those he was seeking to kill.

