As police investigate the deadly tragedy that unfolded in Chesapeake, Virginia, earlier this week, further details are coming to light. Today (November 25), we found out that gunman Andre Bing returned to the bodies of his victims to shoot them more even once they were dead.

This detail came from surviving Walmart employee Jessica Wilczewski. The killer reportedly told her to “go home” before ending his own life. She believes she’s still alive because she was a new employee at the store for only five days prior to the incident.

CONFIRMED: According to several #ChesapeakeWalmart Employees it has been confirmed that the mass shooter Andre Marcus Bing , 31 committed suicide after he shot & killed innocent people. 6 people sent to the hospital, 1 in critical condition, 4 dead #ChesapeakePD #ChesapeakePolice pic.twitter.com/njTtvKOPZn — Sir Maejor (@sirmaejor) November 23, 2022

On Friday afternoon, more harrowing information has come out, including Bing’s manifesto in which he openly speaks to God. Titled, “Death Note,” it begins, “Sorry God I’ve failed you. This was not your fault but my own.”

“I failed to listen to the groans of the holy spirit which made me a poor representation of You. I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom.” He went on, “I remained strong through most of the torment. But my dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked.”

In his next paragraph, Bing wrote, “I can’t say that they were the only ones that lacked intelligence and wisdom. I was just as guilty and failed my management team and everyone that ever loved me by convincing them that I was normal. [Redacted] and the associates [orchastrated] it, they laughed and made subtle code speeches which I eventually figured out. I thought [redacted] was my friend but he betrayed me. Betrayal is one of the worst feels next to regret.”

Bing goes on to allege that his coworkers made comparisons between him and Jeffrey Dahmer. “I would have never killed anyone that entered my home,” he insisted.

He then recalls an incident when two employees were apparently speaking about trying to get rid of him “since day one.” After this, he admits to lashing out. “The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my downfall the last day. That’s why they suffer the same fate as me.” Bing also speaks of a maintenance employee who made it a point to apologize to him after she noticed the antagonization.

“My true intent was never to murder anyone, believe it or not,” his confession reads. “I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me. I just wanted a wife that was equally yoked as I and obsessed over the thought; however, I didn’t deserve a wife.”

He hopes that people are able to learn from mistakes and “truly love God, not the material possessions of the world.”

“My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficits,” Bing added. “Sorry [sad face emoji] everyone but I did not plan this. I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan.”

“I’ve written songs in the past though. I only did it when I realized that my phone was hacked and was giving the worst feeling imaginable. I wish that I could have saved everyone from myself. I’ll spare [redacted] because I have a special place for her in my heart because my mother died from cancer.”

His conclusion goes on, “Please [redacted] let everyone know that bitter seed apricots are the cure for cancer and not the doctor. My God forgive me for what I’m going to do…”

Elsewhere in the news, police are confirming that Bing purchased the gun used in the mass shooting on the same day that he carried it out. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on the investigation.

RIP.

