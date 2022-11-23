Andre Bing
- LifeWalmart Shooter's Manifesto Revealed: "I Was Harassed By Idiots With Low Intelligence"Other newly released details state that Andre Bing purchased the deadly weapon on the day of his attack.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeWalmart Killer Andre Bing Continued To Shoot Co-Workers After They Died: Report"The way he was acting – he was going hunting," surviving staff member Jessica Wilczewski recalled.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeVirginia Walmart Shooting: 6 Confirmed Dead Along With GunmanAndre Bing, a team leader at Walmart, reportedly opened fire, killing and injuring several of his co-workers.By Erika Marie