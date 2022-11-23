America was still reeling from the targeted Club Q shooting in Colorado when tragic news about a Walmart massacre surfaced. In Colorado Springs, a gunman stormed a gay club and opened fire, killing five and injuring dozens. Mourners hadn’t grieved the loss and devastation before it was reported that there was another shooting in Virginia.

According to reports, Walmart team leader Andre Bing is responsible for slaughtering six of his co-workers. Bing reportedly worked for the company since 2010. Victims were located throughout the Walmart location; one person was found at the front of the store, while three others were in the breakroom.

(Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Read More: Suspect In Custody Following Walmart Shooting In York County

A survivor shared that Bing did not seem to have a specific target. He had a reputation for being difficult to work with.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way,” said the witness.

“[Bing] just liked to pick, honestly. I think he just looked for little things to go about because he had the authority,” they added. “That’s just the type of person that he was. That’s what a lot of people said about him.”

31 Year Old Walmart Manager Kills 10

Employees And Customers During His Shift In Chesapeake, VA pic.twitter.com/FU2JIsn6Ja — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 23, 2022

“Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin stated. “Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.”

Bing reportedly used a pistol in the attack. Walmart has been named in a number of shootings, including the El Paso tragedy from 2019. Suspect Patrick Wood Crusius admitted to killing 23 people and injuring an additional 23 victims.

The motivation behind Bing’s assault is unknown. He was reportedly found dead in the Walmart breakroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Some suggested that Bing simply “snapped” and unleashed. Although six deaths have been confirmed, some have suggested that number could rise in the coming days.

We offer our sincerest condolences to those grieving these losses.

We are still communicating with the victims’ families and will release their information as soon as possible. We can confirm that the shooter was 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake. He was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines on his person. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

[via]