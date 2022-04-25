walmart shooting
- LifeWalmart Shooter's Manifesto Revealed: "I Was Harassed By Idiots With Low Intelligence"Other newly released details state that Andre Bing purchased the deadly weapon on the day of his attack.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeWalmart Killer Andre Bing Continued To Shoot Co-Workers After They Died: Report"The way he was acting – he was going hunting," surviving staff member Jessica Wilczewski recalled.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeDaBaby's Lawyers Says Walmart Shooting Footage Supports Self-Defense ClaimDaBaby's lawyers say the viral surveillance footage was reviewed by prosecutors. By Aron A.
- AnticsEbro Wonders Why People Are Shocked By Walmart Video Of DaBaby, Rapper RespondsEbro asks why people are upset over the security footage of the Walmart shooting involving DaBaby after the case was closed. By Aron A.