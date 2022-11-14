Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.

Nas’ collaborator, Hit-Boy, as well as several other high-profile guests including Joey Bada$$ and more, also attended the event.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 16: André Benjamin of ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ attends the AMC Networks portion of the Winter 2020 TCA Press Tour on January 16, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

At the party, Nas took a minute to address the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff. He also advised the hip-hop community to remember that they’re here for a reason.

“We’re trying to tell these people out here, man, we’re here for a purpose,” Nas said, before adding, “We can’t be destroying each other over bullshit. Look at these little brothers and be like don’t shoot; don’t throw your life away. It ain’t worth it. There’s something to live for, something to be here for.”

He continued: “All that tough shit is cool when you’re growing up, but we gotta learn that we’re here for a purpose, and there is a design that’s out here to make sure we don’t grow, to make sure that we don’t make it. And we gotta recognize that there is something in existence that’s trying to stop the youth from the hood from growing into its proper purpose.”

While Nas was in New York for the event, two men broke into his Los Angeles home. The burglars reportedly did substantial damage before making off with two bags of unidentified materials.

Nas will return to NYC, in February, to perform the entire King’s Disease trilogy at Madison Square Garden.

Check out André 3000 at the Kings Disease III release party below. Afterward, stream the new album here.

