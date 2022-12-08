If you thought Hip Hop was slowing down because it’s the end of the year, Styles P is shaking things up. The controversy regarding 21 Savage’s remarks about Nas’ relevancy took over Hip Hop for a brief period. As conversations have dissipated, Styles shares his unfiltered thoughts about the hot topic.

“You can’t hate the young fellas for being stupid,” Styles said on My Expert Opinion. “If they sayin’ illogical sh*t, that’s our fault. Those that came before ’em, now we gotta pull back and see, where did we f*ck up.”

Others chimed in, and as several voices overlapped one another during the discussion, The Lox hitmaker wanted to make his point clear.

“I like 21 Savage!” Styles declared. “I don’t love him, I like him a lot lot. Don’t love him, I like him a lot, lot, lot. The sh*t he say tickles me pink and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this n*gga said that. It’s dope.’ I f*cks with him.”

However, Styles switched things up with a passionate delivery.

“My n*gga, you not a lyricist. F*ck all that,” he said. “Drake’s supposed to tell this n*gga, ‘N*gga, chill. That’s Nasir. That’s Nasir Jones.’ My n*gga, you are talented, you are dope. You’re f*ckin’ fly, your flavor, you mean a lot to the culture. You are important… You ain’t one of them. You ain’t a three-point shooter from deep. Nas is.”

Following the controversy, Nas released his 21 Savage collaboration, “One Mic, One Gun.” It was a track that 21 later said was already in the vault. When announcing the single’s release, Nas emphasized the need for more unity in Hip Hop, especially during tense moments.

“Only way we moving is with love, respect and unity,” Nas wrote. “The foundational principles of hip hop. Excited to collaborate with my young brother and I hope more artist use turbulent moments and turn them into a time to make new art. That’s what it’s about.”