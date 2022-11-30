After an intense viral moment involving Nas and 21 Savage circulated, the two came together for an epic moment in music. The hitmakers released their joint effort “One Mic, One Gun” following a controversial social media moment that caused 21 to receive backlash. Weeks ago, a clip from a Clubhouse conversation emerged showing 21 speaking about Nas’ relevancy.

“I don’t feel like he’s relevant. I just feel like he got a loyal fan base. He still makes good music,” said Savage. The comment quickly picked up steam, and soon, people called out the “A Lot” rapper for dismissing the Rap icon’s legacy.

Nas’s King’s Disease collaborator Hit-Boy came to his defense, as did several others who respect his contributions to Hip Hop. 21 returned to lay rumors to rest by applauding Nas, as well.

These moments in the culture often turn into heated back and forths, but instead, Nas and 21 Savage came together on wax. It’s a look that the younger artists appreciate, including Coi Leray.

“Y’all see what Nas did? Now that’s how the f*ck you do it !!!! Love always wins !!!! Why down play the next artist when you can uplift them and come together … solid !!!! 🚀🚀🚀”

Someone said there is “a lot of hate in the industry,” and Coi agreed.

“Hate for no reason !!!!! It be weird!!!! Cause people don’t even be from the same cities and be having beef cause of internet trolls and fans. Corny. Don’t worry. Love is in the air. I feel it.”

After taking some time away from social media antics and viral moments, Coi returned with a new single. “Players” samples a Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five classic, “The Message,” and fans have been eating it up since the rapper first teased the single.

Check out “Players” below.