Jim Jones & Juelz Santana entered the conversation after 21 Savage sparked uproar over his comments on Nas.

Last week, 21 Savage appeared in a Clubhouse room where they discussed Nas’s status in the game. Though King’s Disease III marked another top 10 record in Nas’s catalog, Savage suggested that the Queensbridge artist is “not relevant” in the current soundscape of rap.

Many began pushing back against 21 Savage’s claim, including Nas’s brother. However, the Dipset duo, who had feud with Nas once upon a time, felt the public misconstrued Savage’s comments. During their No Jumper appearance, they said 21 Savage didn’t deserve the bthat the backlash because everyone’s allowed to have their opinion.

Jim Jones and Juelz Santana (Photo by Jemal Countess/WireImage for BET Network)

“You can’t even have no opinions out here nowadays,” Jones said. “And they’re so quick to misconstrue everything you say. I don’t believe he was trying to say it in a malicious way.”

Santana seconded Jones’ claim that it wasn’t malicious. The Wasted Talent rapper added that he doesn’t think 21 attempted to drag Nas’s name, either.

“In today’s society, in the younger generation, these kids are very lit out here and they put ‘lit’ and ‘relevant’ in the same thing when it’s two different things,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Santana said reactions would differ if Nas made similar comments about Savage.

“They feel like because 21 ain’t Nas, he don’t got a right to talk about Nas,” Santana said after Jones’ comments. “And that’s the fucked up thing in the world we live in,” he continued. “We all have a right to our opinion because we all do it every day from the comments we make.”

Jim Jones & Juelz Santana make a strong point, though. 21 Savage faced significant backlash for the comments, even after trying to clear the air.

“I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it,” he wrote.

Check out Jim Jones and Juelz Santana’s interview below.